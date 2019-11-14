Automatic External Defibrillator (AED) Demonstration for the Women’s Club
Women’s Club member Kathy Ewing arranged for Captain Tim Daley and his fellow EMTs, Zack Laielli and Chase Malia to demonstrate the use of the AED device located in St. Thomas Church.
More than 80 women attended this presentation, which included a hands-on demo for one of the members. There are AEDs in most of the public buildings in Brigantine and everyone should familiarize themselves with their operation; this is a life saving device.
Thanks to all who attended and special thanks to Tim, Zack and Chase.
