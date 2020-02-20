022020_bri_womensclub

The Women's Club of St. Thomas prepared 25 Valentine goodie bags filled with cookies, candies, soaps and other treats to be delivered to the homebound and recipients of Meals on Wheels in Brigantine. Shown are the ladies who spear-headed the project, from left, Cindy Cifelli, Eileen Gans, Pat Turzanski, Toni Solari and Shirley Pildis.

 Lynne Flanagan / provided

