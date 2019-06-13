World Oceans Day at the Farmers Market

The Marine Mammal Stranding Center volunteers were educating Farmers Market visitors about keeping our oceans clean last Saturday.
They had displays of plastic that demonstrated how plastics look like jelly fish and turtles and filter feeders like whales eat them and die from them. One research fact states that by 2050 our nations oceans will contain one piece of plastic for every fish. We are being asked to protect the marine environment by reducing plastics and pollution. Their exhibit brought home the horrible deaths caused by plastic.
John Grifo, owner of Johnny Ocean with Viking Village, prepared his sushi-grade pan-seared Day Boat Scallops. He salted them right before searing them in olive oil for two minutes on each side so they were medium rare. The first batch he dabbed the tops with Beach Plum Hot Pepper Jam from Jalma Farms, and for the second batch he used Jim’s Jams Habaneros Pepper Jam. The salt mixture was from Windy Acres Farm, and it was a combination of sea salt and peppercorns. Of course, Grifo wowed the crowd with samples and the delighted taste-testers were happy to eat these delectable scallops and learn how to replicate the recipe at home. The scallops were so delicious shoppers ran right over to the Viking Village tent to buy scallops to make for dinner.
Children decorated paper fish at the Children’s Tent, creating all sorts of colorful and creative works of art to take home.
Ninety-five participants answered Trivia Contest questions about the Ocean, and the winner received a $25 TD Gift Card.
At Gallery 88 Kelly Lentz and PoPo Flanigan (PoPo was away becoming Captain PoPo) had many inspirational photos of the ocean. Kelly swims in the ocean to get amazing photos as she has an underwater housing for her camera that goes to a depth of 33 feet.
There were plenty of ocean whales, turtles, fish and other sea creatures made from cedar that may be displayed indoors or out at the Salty Sea Monkey, and Cher was there to assist with the selection of a variety of colors and sizes.
Clam Daddy’s Billy Mayer, Jr. was selling his famous Jersey Littleneck Clams. Billy and his dad have been harvesting clams in Brigantine since the late 70’s. They have an aquaculture farm and they produce their own seeds and plant them in the bay behind Brigantine. Clams help to filter the water and to improve the ecosystem of Brigantine. And they are sooooo tender and fresh. Look for information online at clamdaddy’s.com.
Last week Peplowski Fruit Farm had its first of the season clingstone Yellow Peaches that looked so healthy and were flavorful, juicy and sweet. Peaches provide 6% of your daily vitamin A and 15% of daily vitamin C needs.
Mento brought yummy blueberries and will do so as long as they are in season.
This Saturday, June 15, we will celebrate International Surfing Day. This is held annually on the third Saturday of June and is an official, environmentally conscious sports-centered holiday that celebrates the sport of surfing, surfing lifestyle and the sustainability of ocean resources.
Children will paint on canvas at the children’s tent.
You will be able to learn much about the Brigantine Yacht Club, boating and children’s sailing at the Spotlight on Local Community tent.
Featured entertainer this week will be Don the Medicine Man with his classic Rock, the Beatles, Cat Stevens, Simon and Garfunkel and more.
The Rutgers Master Gardeners will be at the Green Tent. Come and ask them for answers to your gardening questions.
There will be a Busy Bees NJ talk and honey tasting at 10 a.m. This is a favorite with an observation hive and many facts about how bees make honey, and the nutritional benefits of honey.
Brigantine PT and Fitness owners will be the Spotlight on Local Business. Learn tips from this local couple on getting into shape for the beach this summer.
Look for Brigantine Rock Painting with Kathy Skimmons at Art in the Park.
Don’t forget to save used, rinsed K-cups to be collected by the Green Team on June 29, bottle caps on July 27 and rinsed-out Solo cups on Aug. 24.
Looking forward to seeing you on Saturday, June 15, at the market from 8 a.m. to noon.
Follow us @BrigantineFarmersMarket.