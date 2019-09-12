GALLOWAY Township — The remaining members of Ye Olde Tymers Club of Atlantic City — Jerry Greenberg, Jim Goldsmith and Tony Musarra — donated the group’s assets of more than $16,000 to the Stockton University Foundation during a ceremony Aug. 30.
“Today, we celebrate the generosity of the Ye Olde Tymers Club of Atlantic City,” Stockton President Harvey Kesselman said. “For more than 12 years, they have had a profound impact on our students.”
The gift benefits a scholarship fund previously established at Stockton by the club, which to-date has supported 30 Stockton students who are graduates of Atlantic City High School or Holy Spirit High School.
“This scholarship still follows the original purpose of the Club — to help students from our area,” Goldsmith said. “Long after we’re gone, the name (Ye Olde Tymers Club of Atlantic City) will carry on and the scholarship will live in perpetuity.”
Founded in 1943, Ye Olde Tymers Club of Atlantic City provided interest-free loans to students attending college, and through the years, more than 200 members of the organization supported countless area students. The scholarship fund at Stockton was established in 2007.
With the addition of this gift, the club has donated more than $126,000 to the Stockton Foundation, significantly enhancing the lives of Stockton students for years to come.
“I hope you take great pride in knowing that your contributions are crucial to our success,” Kesselman said. “Thank you for opening doors to intellectual growth and life-changing opportunities at Stockton.”
