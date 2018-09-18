NORTHFIELD — The Young Democrats of Atlantic County reorganized two years ago under the direction of Frank Mahoney and this grassroots organization is working diligently to make Atlantic County true blue. Open to Dems 40 and under, the club is working to elect candidates, find future candidates and run campaigns, doing it at times while sharing an evening and a pizza.
Tuesday, Sept. 5, a dozen members of the group were around a table in state Sen. Jeff Van Drew’s Northfield office making calls to voters in hopes of getting the chance to help the person on the other end feel a personal connection to the candidates and maybe sway a few votes along the way.
Kyle Strauss, of Estell Manor, is only 17, but he has strong interest in politics. He said he will register as a Democrat as soon as he is old enough. But for now, Strauss has two goals; “I want to make sure Jeff Van Drew gets elected (to the U.S. House of Representatives) and I want to help flip the district blue.”
Anthony Angelozzi, 33, of Hammonton, was making calls on behalf of Leanna Mullen, who is running for a seat on the Mullica Township Committee. Angelozzi said he teaches in the Hammonton School District, where he is involved with the teacher’s union. He said he joined the Young Democrats because of Van Drew, and he feels the 2nd Congressional District will benefit if he is elected.
Frank Mahoney, of Galloway, is the director of constitutional services in the office of Assemblymen Vince Mazzeo and Frank Armata. But after hours he is finding there are a lot of like-minded young adults who have a concern for their hometowns, their county and their country and want to be involved. That was the push behind getting the Young Democrats back together.
“I was really tired of always being the youngest person in the room and decided there are probably a lot more people like me who enjoy the political process and want to be involved,” said Mahoney “It is giving young people in the area an organization to call their own and support.” He pointed to the successful campaign of Ashley Bennett, who beat incumbent Republican John Carman to become the youngest member the Atlantic County Board of Freeholders at age 32.
“We know that no one can win an election alone, so we set up tables at local fairs and events, we make phone calls, and we are helping people get elected. We have people who like to be a part of the campaign but do not want to run for office, so they organize and work on campaigns,” Mahoney said. “They want to learn about the election process first hand so they get involved.”
Mahoney is 24. He graduated from Flagler College in Florida but came back to the area to work in the late state Sen. Jim Whelan’s office, and he worked on the congressional campaign of Cassandra Shober. “We are finding there are a lot of young people out there who have an interest in politics, and this is a grassroots kind of effort that people are connecting with.”
Michael Suleiman is the chairman of the Atlantic County Democratic Party. At 28 he is the youngest to ever hold the position in the state. He said the Young Democrats of Atlantic County is near and dear to his heart. Suleiman heaped praise on the young workers saying, “Frank and his team have done a terrific job of taking the bull by the horns. They didn't wait around for others to encourage them to step up, they embraced grassroots organizing and decided to take everyone's emotions and feelings and turn them into action. The Young Democrats will play a critical role in not only recruiting new activists and organizers but also candidates themselves. The Young Democrats played a big part in helping Ashley Bennett get elected freeholder and are helping Young Democrats this year who are running in Hamilton Township, Northfield and Mullica,” he said.
The county chairman continued, “We pride ourselves on being a big-tent party, and whether you're in your 20s or in your 70s, there's a spot for you in the Atlantic County Democrats. The Young Democrats of Atlantic County is playing a critical role in attracting this vitally important demographic to our party and ensuring them issues they care about are being heard and addressed.”
Look for the Young Democrats of Atlantic County on Facebook, call 609-442-1558 or email youngdemsac@gmail.com.