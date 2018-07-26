072618_bri_zumba
The Brigantine branch of the Atlantic County Library System invited all ages to Travel the Musical World of Zumba, Country by Country on Tuesday, July 17, with instructor Jennifer King Maggio, of Hometown Health & Fitness. Taking part in Zumba at the library are, from left, Marie Anglim, of Egg Harbor City; Elaine DiTizio, of Egg Harbor Township; Alfred DiTizio, of Egg Harbor Township; Melanie Campbell, of Mays Landing; Angie Cucinotta, of Brigantine; and Linda Zabrowski-DeBow, of Brigantine, led by instructor Maggio.

 Karen Nowalsky / provided

