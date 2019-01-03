Zumba class celebrates the holidays

Participants who love Zumba instructor Marisela Dellinger gathered at St. George’s Pub last week to celebrate the holiday and to break bread as a Brigantine community group that exercises together, socializes together and provides service to others.
The group is thankful to Jim Mogan and the Brigantine CER for providing the venue to meet three and four times a week to exercise together. Exercise is important to all of us. It keeps us healthy and we have a lot of fun and laugh together. We have become a caring family that comes together in various service groups to assist others when needed.
Our group wishes to thank Marisela for making Zumba more than exercise, but something that challenges us to move and to push ourselves to stay in shape, to keep our hearts healthy, to use our muscles, and to keep us feeling young.
The group raised $1,100 last year to donate to Fisher House at the Polar Bear Plunge on Jan. 1.