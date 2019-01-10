Zumba class contributes $1,200 to Fisher House

Marisela Dellinger's Zumba Crew recently presented $1,200 to David Coker, president of Fisher House.
Fisher House, based in Rockville, Maryland, is one of the few programs that gives 100 percent to military and veteran families in their time of need. It provides a home away from home for families of patients receiving medical care at major military and Department of Veterans Affairs medical centers. The homes provide free temporary lodging so the families can be close to their loved ones. Fisher House is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.
Zumba instructor Dellinger works at the Brigantine Community Center. Her classes raised the funds for Fisher House through donations.
The Zumba Crew performed at the presentation and dedicated their performance to the Legion Riders and all veterans. The Legion Riders present were from Somers Point Post No. 352. Six of them live in Brigantine and are also members of Brigantine's Kline McAnney American Legion Post No. 396.
Also there for the check presentation were Gillian Gonzalez, Fisher House director of peer-to-peer fundraising, and Mike Riordan, master of ceremonies for the Polar Bear Plunge and a city councilman.
Brigantine's annual Polar Bear Plunge, which took place Jan. 1, also raises funds for Fisher House.