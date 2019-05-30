Zumbathon to benefit the American Heart Association

Get in shape for the summer while dancing alongside your friends during a Zumbathon dance party Saturday, June 8, at the Brigantine Community Center.
The event, hosted by both AtlantiCare's LifeCenter and Heart Institute teams, will benefit the American Heart Association. Dance away with local Zumba instructors, beginning with registration and health screenings from 11 a.m. to noon, followed by the Zumbathon from noon to 2 p.m. DJ Jose will provide the afternoon workout rhythms, and there will also be gift basket raffles and refreshments.
The event is headed by Marisela Dellinger, a contracted Zumba instructor at the AtlantiCare LifeCenter. She is seeking to raise funds for the Heart Association in memory of her husband, who passed away from heart disease in 2016. Tickets for adults are $15 advance, $20 at the door. Kids ages 12 and younger can participate for $10.
The Brigantine Community Center is located at 265 42nd St., Brigantine. To register, call 609-677-LIFE (5433).