CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Gina Ackerman has been appointed administrative director of surgical services at Cape Regional Health System.

Ackerman earned her bachelor of science degree in commerce from Rider University, a master of business administration degree from Rutgers University and is a Certified Six Sigma Green Belt in health care from Villanova University.

“We are very pleased to welcome Gina to Cape Regional Health System,” said Joanne Carrocino, FACHE, president and CEO. “Gina’s extensive experience in surgical and diagnostic services, finance and business development will be a tremendous asset to our rapidly expanding surgery service line.”

Ackerman has served as a healthcare executive in the tri-county region for over 25 years, with a focus on ambulatory surgery management and business development. Most recently, Ackerman served as chief operating officer of Atlantic Medical Imaging in Galloway Township.

