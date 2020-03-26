CREST HAVEN — Cape Tech’s James McKinley, aquatic ecosystems teacher, was recognized as Teacher of the Month by Acme Market of Avalon. The recognition program was established to honor the contributions of teachers in the community and celebrate their selfless service to students and the community.
As the winner, McKinley received a $50 gift card, cake, cloth shopping bag and a placard for his classroom. The Acme Market of Avalon meat manager nominated McKinley.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.