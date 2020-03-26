CREST HAVEN — Cape Tech’s James McKinley, aquatic ecosystems teacher, was recognized as Teacher of the Month by Acme Market of Avalon. The recognition program was established to honor the contributions of teachers in the community and celebrate their selfless service to students and the community.

As the winner, McKinley received a $50 gift card, cake, cloth shopping bag and a placard for his classroom. The Acme Market of Avalon meat manager nominated McKinley.

