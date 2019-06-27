CAPE MAY — Ana Grace Fangayen, of Cape May Court House and New York City, is the Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts & Humanities (MAC) Volunteer of the Month for June.
MAC Director of Media Relations, Susan Krysiak, nominated Fangayen for the honor for creating a promotional video interviewing Professor Natalia Mehlman Petrzela, to promote MAC's Lessons of History Distinguished Lecture Series in 2018.
A graduate and valedictorian for her class at Middle Township High School, Fangayen earned her BFA in May this year in Film and Television Production from the Tisch School of the Arts in New York.
"Ana enabled MAC to get video footage of Professor Petrzela in New York City, a project that was a difficult challenge to coordinate. She stepped in to complete this important project, bringing her exceptional ability and skill," said Krysiak. "She provided MAC with an excellent promotional and informative piece, plus did it swiftly and professionally. We couldn't have been more grateful then, and continue to appreciate the time she devoted to helping MAC promote this lecture."
Ana's videography and photography work can be seen at Ana-Grace.com.
For information on the variety of MAC volunteer opportunities available, please contact Ayeshah Dickerson at 609-224-6029, or email adickerson@capemaymac.org.