The Gazette of Cape May

Andy Boyt Memorial Fund partners with Cape May Food Bank

The Andy Boyt Memorial Fund was established as a 501(c)(3) charity in memory of Lt. Andy Boyt, Cape May Fire Department, who died suddenly after completing a shift. The mission of the fund is to help individuals in Cape May with various needs and support the National Fallen Firefighters Fund.

The Andy Boyt Memorial Fund is partnering with the Cape May Food Bank and collecting nonperishable items for distribution by the food bank.

Michelle Boyt, founder of the Memorial Fund, said, “this is a fantastic opportunity for the Memorial Fund to work with the local community. Andy was all about giving back to Cape May and this is just one way we can fulfill his desires.”

Items can be dropped off at the Cape May Fire Department in tubs that will be placed there. Specific needs include: toilet paper, tomato sauce (not spaghetti sauce), dry spaghetti, peanut butter, unsweetened or low sugar box cereal, coffee, bar soap, dish detergent, and laundry detergent (especially pod type).

All collected items will be distributed June 28 in time for July 4th.

This is the second initiative between the Memorial Fund and the Food Bank. Previously, a donation was made by the Memorial Fund in the amount of $3,750 that was used to purchase needed items.

