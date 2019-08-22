CAPE MAY — The Angelus Chorus will be in concert at Cape May Convention Hall 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28. The concert is free and open to the public.
The chorus is a group of fifty voices and performs sacred and secular music. Come out for an evening of wonderful music and singing! The chorus is led by Dr. Richard Stanislaw, of Ocean City, and accompanied by Ruth Fritsch, organist at the Cape Island Baptist Church.
For additional information, see CapeMayCity.com or contact the city of Cape May at 609-884-9565. Like the city on Facebook at facebook.com/capemaycity or follow it on Twitter @capemaycity.