Aviation Museum to hold Aviation Career camp

LOWER TOWNSHIP — What do you want to be when you grow up? The Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum is hosting its 2019 summer academy to help answer that question for young students.
The Aviation Career Academy Camp is intended for serious-minded students, ages 9 to 12. During this one-week day camp, students are given an overview of important science, technology, engineering and math skills as they relate to careers in general, commercial, military and aerospace aviation industries. Highlights of the day camp include: touring the aviation museum and learn-through-play activities at historic Hangar No. 1, demonstration of daily Cape May-Lewes Ferry operations, a visit with the U.S. Coast Guard and a chance to see real aircraft up close. The Aviation Career Academy Camp will run one week only, July 8-12, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day.
Registration for is now open to all students. Only thirty-two spots are available though, so enrollment is limited. Scholarship, financial aid, and registration information is available on the museum’s website: www.usnasw.org.
Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum is located inside historic Hangar No. 1 at the Cape May Airport. The site was formerly Naval Air Station Wildwood, which served as a World War II dive-bomber training center. The museum is dedicated to the 42 airmen who perished while training at Naval Air Station Wildwood between 1943 and 1945.