CAPE MAY — From the surf music of the Beach Boys to the island-inspired favorites of Jimmy Buffett, the Beach Bumz perform everyone’s favorite summer songs. The beach tribute band will bring the sounds of paradise to the Cape May beach for a free concert Friday, Aug. 30.
The show will take place 6 p.m. on the deck of Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave. In the event of rain, the concert will take place inside Convention Hall.
For more than 15 years, the Baltimore-based Beach Bumz have been entertaining fans on the East Coast. Whether performing a Bob Marley classic or a one-hit wonder beach song, the Beach Bumz bring energy and excitement to each of their shows.
For more information, see CapeMayCity.com or call 609-884-9565. You can like the city on Facebook at facebook.com/capemaycity and follow it on Twitter@capemaycity.