Bring your four-legged pal to Beacon Animal Rescue's upcoming Howl-O-Ween contest and parade Sunday, Oct. 27 at LeGates Farm in Cape May.

Taking place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the event includes a pet parade and costume contest at noon along with prizes, a pumpkin patch, hayrides and fresh produce and fall decorations to purchase. There will also be adoptable dogs to meet and information on volunteer opportunities with Beacon Animal Rescue.

LeGates Farm is at 3400 Bayshore Road, Cape May. Entry for the pet parade and costume contest is $10 per pet. For more information, go to BeaconAnimalRescue.org.

