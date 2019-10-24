Bring your four-legged pal to Beacon Animal Rescue's upcoming Howl-O-Ween contest and parade Sunday, Oct. 27 at LeGates Farm in Cape May.
Taking place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the event includes a pet parade and costume contest at noon along with prizes, a pumpkin patch, hayrides and fresh produce and fall decorations to purchase. There will also be adoptable dogs to meet and information on volunteer opportunities with Beacon Animal Rescue.
LeGates Farm is at 3400 Bayshore Road, Cape May. Entry for the pet parade and costume contest is $10 per pet. For more information, go to BeaconAnimalRescue.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.