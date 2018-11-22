Join Rabbi Ron Isaacs and the Beth Judah Community for a Hanukkah celebration including the lighting of the hanukkiah, fellowship, song and, of course, traditional holiday snacks, including latkes and sufganiyot.
Everyone is invited. The event is free and open to the public 6 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, in front of City Centre, 421 Washington St. Mall, Cape May. Light Up the Night: A Hanukkah Happening is Sponsored by Beth Judah Temple in Wildwood.
In case of inclement weather, the event will be canceled.
Located at the corner of Spencer and Pacific Avenues in Wildwood, Beth Judah is Cape May County’s only active synagogue. The congregation celebrated its centennial in 2014. For more information call 609-522-7541.