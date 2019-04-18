Big Apple Circus reunion show planned at Cape May Stage

CAPE MAY — Paul Binder of Big Apple Circus fame has announced reunion show at Cape May Stage 7:30 p.m. May 4.
Binder, the retired ringmaster and founder of the Big Apple Circus has created a cabaret with his Dartmouth College classmates and spouses. The group of college grads are having their 56th reunion, performing sketches and singing songs. The Cape May Stage website lists this performance of "How Lucky Can You Get” with the disclaimer: No performer is under age 75!
"How Lucky Can You Get” was performed in New York City and Hanover, New Hampshire. It is filled with songs and nostalgia from a generation ago.
Binder, his musical director Dennis Buck and the Not Quite Ready for Broadway Players, including local talents Petra “Petie” Subin, of Margate, and Martin Bowne, of Cape May, will perform along with pianist Steve Kurland and an excerpt of “Rhapsody in Blue."
The group will be fresh from a performance the previous week at the Triad Theater in New York City.
Binder, who produced the show as well as performing in it, is originally from Brooklyn and now resides in Manhattan. He toured nationwide in a circus in France and created and starred in the Big Apple Circus in America. He was on TV for 9 years as a juggler on “Sesame Street” and his theatrical excellence has won him honorary doctorate degrees from his alma mater Dartmouth College, Pratt Institute, Rhode Island College and Long Island University.
Subin, who sings duets and solo numbers with Binder, has performed in many shows in the local area, including Atlantic Community Theater’s “Cole Porter Review,” “The Roar of the Greasepaint and the Smell of the Crowd,” and the JCC Production of “Lil Abner.”
The Cape May Stage is at 405 Lafayette St. Tickets for the one-night-only show are available at capemaystage.org or by phoning 609-770-8311.