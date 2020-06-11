Anthony J. Seiger, 35, of Town Bank, was arrested April 21 and charged with contempt of domestic violence order.
Kevin M. Smith, 38, of Cape May, was arrested April 22 and charged with possession/use of drug paraphernalia, possession/distribution of hypodermic needle.
William P. Fennimore, 29, of North Cape May, was arrested April 25 and charged with simple assault
Timothy J. Boyd-Thomas, 31, of North Cape May, was arrested April 25 and charged with contempt of domestic violence order.
Kevin J. Murphy, 42, of Erma, was arrested April 25 and charged with disorderly conduct.
It should be noted that the above individuals are only charged with the above mentioned offenses and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. This report only contains individuals that were arrested based on complaints signed by law enforcement personnel, not private citizen signed complaints or ordinance violations.
