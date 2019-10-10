CAPE MAY — Bodnar's Auctions will have its first annual auction and appraisal day on Thursday, Oct. 24, at the Cape May Convention Center.
For many years, Joe Bodnar and his wife, Maureen, have vacationed in Cape May, from the Christmas parade to many three-day excursions eating at the numerous 5-star restaurants, and decided to bring the auction to the city. With the backdrop of the auction overlooking the ocean, it will be a break from the normal 12-hour events in Edison.
Part one of the event will be a presentation on the antiques and collectible industry and how auctions work. Joe Bodnar has been in the auction profession for over 20 years, leading the industry in bringing collections to the marketplace. He has held the positions of board member, vice president and president in the New Jersey State Society of Auctioneers. He is also a member of the National Auctioneers Association, the Train Collectors Association and the New York Auctioneers Association. He has taken many classes at NYU in the appraisal field and has completed continuing educations through such venues. Joe Bodnar and his staff will be giving auction value appraisals for $12, with a limit of two items. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the food bank at the First Presbyterian Church of Cape May. Appraisals will be limited to the first 100 tickets sold.
Bodnar's will evaluate antiques, collectibles, art, jewelry, toys, dolls, trains, sterling silver, furniture, glassware and anything else you can think of. Find out if you have a hidden treasure lurking on your shelf and learn what’s hot in the auction industry.
Although there is a charge for appraisals, the event is open to the public for free with the lecture and auction. Doors open at 9 a.m. and appraisals will be done through noon prior to the auction.
The auction will include estate collections offered at no reserve, with 500-plus lots. Previewing will begin 9:30 a.m.
Bodnar's will be selling more than 500 lots of antiques and collectibles featuring glassware, furniture, jewelry, toys, dolls trains, local memorabilia, paper goods, fine estate jewelry, Atlantic City collectibles, art, lighting, bronzes and more. Full details will be available closer to the auction. Quality consignments limited and welcome.
For additional information, call 866-349-7378.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.