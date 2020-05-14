Burke Motor Group donates proceeds from the Share the Love Campaign to Atlantic Cape Community College March 31. Shown are: Francey Burke; Doug Burke; Barbara Gaba, president of Atlantic Cape Community College; Maria Kellett, senior director of resource development and alumni and community outreach; student Josh Maldonado; Mitchell Levy, vice president of student affairs and dean of the Cape May County Campus; and Jean McAlister, dean of resource development, president Board of Trustees Operations, and executive director, Atlantic Cape Community College Foundation.