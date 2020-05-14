CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Due to the challenging situation surrounding COVID-19, Burke Motor Group has decided to take its annual Car, Truck & Cycle show virtual for 2020.
In the spirit of community service, this format will enable Burke to continue to support local veterans, as the show does every year, and provide car show enthusiasts with a way to take part and enjoy this great tradition. This year's event will take place July 11 and benefit Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 955, and include a virtual view of cool cars, trucks and cycles, a virtual concert by renowned musician Keith Hickman, and virtual vendors to shop.
Vehicle registration is free of charge. Sturdy Savings Bank continues their role as presenting sponsor.
The national car show listing company Car Show Safari, headquartered in California, heard about Burke Motor Group’s innovative event concept and reached out to express their excitement and enthusiasm about the car show.
President Tommy Scalera said, “Confronted with the current stay-at-home challenge, you have thought outside of the box and, in fact, going virtual, you may have more than just New Jerseyians attending your innovative car show. Car enthusiasts from ALL over the country could ‘attend’ your show.”
The company also offered a free Featured Event listing on its website homepage to show its appreciation for the concept and inspire others to put on virtual car shows.
Burke Motor Group is proud to keep this annual tradition going while supporting veterans, driving sales to small businesses and bringing joy to the community.
For more information on the 2020 VIRTUAL Car, Truck & Cycle Show and to register, see BurkeMotorGroup.com/events, or contact event director Francey Burke directly at francey.burke@burkemotorgroup.com.
