CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Burke Motor Group recently presented four checks totaling $16,605 to local charitable organizations in round two of the dealership’s Burke Promise initiative — Avalon Lions Club, Beacon Animal Rescue, Disabled American Veterans Chapter No. 44 and Holy Redeemer Health System of N.J. Shore.
Burke Motor Group launched the Burke Promise in January 2019 to reaffirm its over a century of commitment to its customers and the community. Through the Burke Promise initiative, for every vehicle purchased at Burke Motor Group, the dealership makes a donation to one of four local charitable organizations chosen by the customer. Burke selects new charitable organizations every six months, through a voting process by the public, to be of the most benefit to the community at large.
Back in July 2019, Burke Motor Group presented checks totaling $15,810 to AMVETS Post No. 21, Lazarus House Ministries, Humane Society of Ocean City and Ancient Order of Hibernians, the first four recipients of the initiative.
In the inaugural year of the Burke Promise initiative, Burke exceeded its goal and raised a total of $32,415 to donate on its customers’ behalves back to the community. This is in addition to other major benefit events for our community that Burke holds throughout the year.
The next round of donation recipients will be the Cape May County Chamber of Commerce Education Foundation, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Atlantic & Cape May Counties, Cape Hope and Heroes on the Water-South Jersey. Their donation period will be from January through June 2020.
For more information on the Burke Promise and Burke Motor Group, see BurkeMotorGroup.com.
