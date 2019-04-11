Camp Cape May registration opens

CAPE MAY — The city Recreation Department is taking registrations for Camp Cape May Summer Day Camp.
Camp Cape May is for children ages 4 to 12. It begins Monday, June 17, and runs for eight weeks, ending Aug. 9.
Camp Cape May offers a variety of fun, interactive and educational activities, including arts and crafts, story time, sports, games and outings. Previous outings have included the Cape May County Park & Zoo, the Cape May-Lewes Ferry and Cape May Point State Park.
Registration is $150 per week or $725 for all eight weeks, a savings of $475. Discounts for siblings are offered if enrolling for the full summer session. Precare and aftercare are also available for an additional fee.
This year’s team of camp counselors features individuals with a background in education. All staffers have multiple years of experience working in children’s care facilities or programs. The staff ensures supervision, quality but fun programs and positive social interaction among campers.
Registration forms are available online at discovercapemaynj.com or at Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave.
For additional information, see discovercapemaynj.com, email recdept@capemaycity.com or call at 609-884-9565.