Cape Assist offers program to aid family dynamics, reduce substance abuse

WILDWOOD — Cape Assist is offering a program to help people improve family dynamics.
The Strengthening Families Dinner & Workshop program will take place 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays from Jan. 15 through Feb. 28. at Woodbine Elementary School, 801 Webster St., Woodbine. The sessions include a family dinner and craft activities for children 6 to 8 years olf. Free baby sitting is available.
If a family completes 12 sessions, they will receive a $100 gift card.
“Strengthening family communication and dynamics can be a major factor in the prevention of substance abuse,” said Joe Faldetta, director of prevention.
Registration is required. Classes fill quickly. To register, contact Chely at Cape Assist at 609-522-5960 or chely@capeassist.org.