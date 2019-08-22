Cape Hope is announcing its 2019 Homeless Seminar: “Taking Homeless Assistance to the Next Level,” scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at the Seashore Community Church of the Nazarene in Lower Township. The event is free and open to the public.
Since 2014, Cape Hope has been trying to alleviate the plight of the homeless by addressing immediate needs; by making referrals to governmental and nongovernmental services; and by funding emergency housing, primarily with the use of funds from donations and grants.
At the same time, there are numerous groups, churches and agencies in Cape May County trying to assist those experiencing homelessness. Some are trying to address homelessness in one particular manner, while others are taking a multi-pronged approach to combat the effects of homelessness. Despite the efforts of a lot of well-meaning and dedicated people, if seems as if we are failing to get people off the streets, as well as to help them get their lives turned around.
While we are trying to figure out how to best solve the problems of homelessness, larger cities have been dealing with the problem for many years. Philadelphia, for example, has the second-oldest rescue mission in the country, which serves three meals per day, 365 days a year. Such facilities have a wealth of information they are willing to share with us in order to develop a faith-based facility that will help us address the spiritual and physical needs of the homeless population in Cape May County.
With this in mind, we have invited several keynote speakers from larger markets to talk about how we can take what we are doing in Cape May County to a higher level of effectiveness.
Make the time Sept. 12 to come and listen to those who have decades, or even 100-plus years, working with the homeless in their communities.
Seashore Community Church of the Nazarene is at 446 Seashore Road, Cape May. Call 609-886-6196.
For more information, call event organizer Christopher South at 609-408-1144, or Cape Hope Director Denise South at 609-827-1164. RSVP at south5859@msn.com.