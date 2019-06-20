Cape May Announces Free Movies on the Beach for 2019 Summer Season
CAPE MAY, NJ - The Chamber of Commerce of Greater Cape May in partnership with the City of Cape May are presenting a new and exciting list for this summer’s FREE movies on the beach. The line-up will feature “Ferdinand” (PG) on July 11, “Avengers: Infinity War” (PG-13) on July 18, “Young Frankenstein” (PG) on July 25, “Wizard of Oz: Sing-a-Long” (PG) on August 1, “Jaws” (PG)” on August 8, “The Secret Life of Pets” (PG) on August 15, “Sherlock Gnomes” (PG) on August 22 and “Mary Poppins Returns” (PG) on August 29.
All movies occur on Thursday evenings on Stockton Beach next to Cape May Convention Hall. Live music featuring local artists will begin at 6:45pm each week on the Cape May Convention Hall deck, children’s activities begin at 8 p.m., and the featured movie will start at 8:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring beach chairs and blankets. In the event of inclement weather, the movie will be shown inside of Convention Hall.
For additional information, visit CapeMayNJ.com or call 609-884-9565. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/capemaycity and follow us on Twitter@capemaycity.