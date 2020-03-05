CAPE MAY — Stay in shape through the winter with group fitness classes from the city Recreation Department.
Cape May group fitness classes are taught by certified instructors. Classes include cardio pump, yoga and jazz aerobics.
Classes are $5 each, or purchase fitness passes for $40 for 10 classes. Passes can be purchased by cash or check at Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., during office hours. Classes are held at the Cape May United Methodist Church, 635 Washington St. Please use the rear entrance when participating.
For a full schedule of classes visit Cape May Convention Hall or download a schedule at CapeMayCity.com under the recreation page.
For additional information, email redept@capemaycity.com or call 609-884-9565. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/capemaycity and follow us on Twitter @capemaycity.
