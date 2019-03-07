Cape May announces spring Wee Play program

CAPE MAY — The Cape May Recreation Department is accepting registration for the Spring Wee Play program, which runs March 11 through May 10.
Wee Play provides special one-on-one time for parents/guardians and toddlers, ages 18 months to 3 years of age. Each 90-minute session features a variety of play activities, music and age-appropriate crafts centered on a weekly theme.
Wee Play is held on Monday and Friday mornings from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Franklin Street Civic Center located at 720 Franklin St. Cape May. Registration is limited and is $45 for one day per week, Monday or Friday; or $85 to attend both days during the 8-week session.
To register, visit the Office of Recreation at Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Avenue, Cape May or visit DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com to download a registration form.
Make sure to also stop by the Cape May City Library located at 110 Ocean St. in Cape May on Wednesday mornings at 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. for a free Story Book Hour with Anita DeSatnick, the Storybook Lady.
For more information, visit DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com or call The City of Cape May at 609-884-9565.