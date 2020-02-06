CAPE MAY — The city is looking for exhibitors who create unique, original artwork and handmade items for its 2020 Summer Craft Shows and the Promenade Art Show.
To be considered, vendors will need to provide photographs of their work and display. No mass-produced items will be accepted. Vendors will be required to show proof of insurance in order to participate. A limited number of each media and craft will be accepted. Discounted rates available for early registration.
The city of Cape May Craft Shows and the Promenade Art Show are free to attendees. The shows take place on the Beach Avenue Promenade, and are rain or shine events:
• Boardwalk Craft Show: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, June 13 and Sunday, June 14
• Promenade Art Show: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 11 and Sunday, July 12
• Promenade Craft Show: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 8 and Sunday, Aug. 9
• Summer Send-Off Craft Show: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5 and Sunday, Sept. 6
To download registration forms, see CapeMayCity.com. For further information call 609-884-9565 or email craftshows@capemaycity.com.
