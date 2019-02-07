Cape May announces 2019 Summer Arts & Craft Shows

CAPE MAY — The city is looking for exhibitors who create unique, original artwork and handmade items for its 2019 Summer Craft Shows and the Promenade Art Show.
To be considered, vendors will need to provide photographs of their work and display. No mass-produced items will be accepted. Vendors will also be required to show proof of insurance in order to participate.
A limited number of each media and craft will be accepted. Discounted rates are available for early registration.
The City of Cape May Craft Shows and the Promenade Art Show are free to attendees. They are held in a high-traffic area in the city. Unless otherwise noted, the shows take place on the Beach Avenue Promenade, and are rain or shine events.
Cape May craft show schedule for 2019
Saturday and Sunday, June 8-9: Boardwalk Craft Show, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Friday through Sunday, July 12-14: Promenade Art Show, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 10-11: Promenade Craft Show, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 31-Sept. 1: Summer Send-Off Craft Show, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
To download registration forms, see DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com. For further information, call 609-884-9565 or e-mail craftshows@capemaycity.com.
