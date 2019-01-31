Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Cape May Beach owners group helps Coast Guard families

Due to recently ended partial government shutdown, at the Cape May Beach Property Owners Association’s January monthly meeting, the membership approved a $1,000 donation to assist the local Coast Guard Families receiving zero paychecks.

The POA also held a monthly Pancake Breakfast where additional donations were brought in. The first-round donations dropped off at the Coast Guard base on MLK Day, a day of service, totaled $1,375, with paper products, cleaning supplies and food collected also. On Saturday, Jan. 26, the POA returned to the Coast Guard base with its second round of donations, $290. POA President Dean Umscheid and Assistant Secretary/Treasurer Fowler delivered the goods and then thanked the Coast Guard families standing in lines for all their service while they received needed goods at the pantry. 

USCG Jersey Cape Military Spouses Club food pantry Chair Jessica Manfre accepted the POA donations with sincere thanks, as all donations were appreciated and severely needed.

If the shutdown continues, Umscheid said, "we will be back to the Coast Guard base with another donation round and so on, as long as it takes.”

The Cape May Court House 08210 Post Office employees donated $260, while the Cape May 08204 Post Office Employees donated $200. Rio Grande 08242 Post Office employees organized their own food drive to help the Coast Guard pantry. These donations also arrived Saturday. Umscheid is a retired Cape May letter carrier. 

The POA thanks all members and the public who gave any donations to help these great people.

