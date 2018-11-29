Cape May City Tree Lighting Ceremony planned at Rotary Park

CAPE MAY — Enjoy some old fashioned holiday cheer when the city of Cape May officially kicks off the holiday season 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30, with the annual Tree Lighting Ceremony at the Rotary Park Bandstand, in the 400 block of Lafayette Street. The festive family program will include caroling, a presentation by the Lower Cape May Regional High School choir and a visit from Santa Claus.
Cape May officials, a representative from the Chamber of Commerce of Greater Cape May and a representative from the Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts & Humanities will also participate in the ceremony.
For more information, see discovercapemaynj.com or contact the city at 609-884-9565. Like the city on Facebook at www.facebook.com/capemaycity and follow on Twitter @capemaycity.