CAPE MAY — Members of U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 82 Cape May elected new Flotilla Commander Martin Sannino Sr. and Vice Flotilla Commander Robert Lamendola on March 5.
Auxiliary Division Commander James Hans swore them in during a ceremony at the USCG Training Center in Cape May. The new officers begin their duties for the auxiliary immediately. The flotilla commander duties include primary leadership and supervision of the flotilla. The flotilla commander responsibility is to ensure the overall flotilla program conforms to the Coast Guard and auxiliary policies and procedures, as well as provide the communications link with division elected officers and local USCG leadership.
The vice flotilla commander has the primary responsibility for administration and coordination of the flotilla staff and is essentially the chief of staff for the flotilla. Together with a team of appointed staff officers they execute a full program of recreational boating safety and educational services for the public and support services for active duty Coast Guard.
Comprising nearly 24,000 men and women, the auxiliary is the uniformed volunteer component of the Coast Guard. It works within the Coast Guard in carrying out its noncombatant and non-law enforcement missions. Flotilla 82 Cape May was founded Dec 16, 1943, and is headquartered at 1519 Yacht Ave. in a historic boathouse building acquired in 1890 by the U.S. Lighthouse Establishment, prior to its merger into the U.S. Coast Guard.
For over 77 years the flotilla’s members have maintained many traditions of maritime service, the foremost being of service to the U.S. Coast Guard and the boating public in the Cape May coastal community.
