Members of the 4-H community accepted a resolution declaring National 4-H Week in Cape May County from the Board of Chosen Freeholders during its meeting Oct. 8. Shown, from left, front row: Molly Jane Richards, Timmy Graeber, Rebecca Arcuri and Autumn Richards; middle row: Freeholder Leonard Desiderio, Freeholder E. Marie Hayes, Carolyn Richards, Marlene Conover, Nora Conover, Kathleen DeGenova, Rainbow McAtee, Eddie Hoover, Joyce Stokes, Ava Keslo, Caitlyn Schaffer and Alexandra Bland; back row: Cape May County 4-H Program Coordinator Linda Horner, Freeholder Jeffrey Pierson, Freeholder Will Morey, Jen DeGenova, Samantha Downes, Louis McAtee, Freeholder Director Gerald M. Thornton, Allen Stokes, Brooke Schaffer, Elise Heim, Cadence Golley and Alexander Bland.