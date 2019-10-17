CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — For the 77th consecutive year, millions of youth, parents, volunteers and alumni across the country celebrated National 4-H Week October 6 to 12. This year's theme, Inspire Kids to Do, is a campaign that will give kids more opportunities, empowering them with the skills they need to succeed in life and career.
During National 4-H Week, 4-Hers paid a visit to the Cape May County Board of Chosen Freeholders at their meeting Oct. 8 as the freeholders passed a resolution declaring it National 4-H Week in Cape May County.
“4-H helps youth become confident, mature adults ready to succeed in today’s challenging world. 4-H gives young people opportunities to master skills such as communication, to lead, and to work with others,” said Linda Horner, Cape May County 4-H program coordinator.
The Cape May County program has many clubs to fit the interests of youth fourth grade through one year out of high school. From teen clubs to fishing, small animals and reptiles, horses, livestock, cooking, sewing and robotics, there is something for every youth.
There are even specialized clubs for our youngest 4-H members, kindergarten through third grade. The Growing Sprouts Cloverbud 4-H Club focuses on gardening, nature and crafts, while the Science Rocks Club explores all aspects of science. So, if a child wants to have fun and make friends while learning something new, joining a 4-H club is the thing to do.
You can learn more about the Cape May County 4-H Youth Development Program at an open house 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at the Lockwood 4-H Youth Center on the 4-H Fairgrounds, 355 Court House-South Dennis Road.
Everyone is welcome to attend the open house to learn more about being part of the 4-H program in Cape May County. 4-H members will host club booths so you can learn about the variety of clubs and what they have planned for the year. There will be games and activities, prize giveaways, refreshments, and the 2019 National 4-H Science Experiment: GAME CHANGERS.
4-H alumni around the country are always the first to acknowledge the significant positive impact 4-H had on them as young people. In fact, research has shown that young people in 4-H are nearly four times as likely to contribute to their communities and are twice as likely to engage in science, technology, engineering and math programs during afterschool time.
The 4-H Youth Development Program is part of the New Jersey Agricultural Experiment Station and the Rutgers Cooperative Extension. 4-H educational programs are offered to all youth from kindergarten through one year out of high school on an age-appropriate basis, without regard to race, religion, color, natural origin, gender, sexual orientation or disability.
For more information on how you can become involved in 4-H as a member or volunteer leader, contact the 4-H Youth Development Program at 609-465-5115, ext. 3606 or visit cmc4-h.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.