102419_cap_scrapbooking

Organizers of the 4-H Scrapbooking Crop on Nov. 2 and 3 at the 4-H Lockwood Youth Center are Kathy Riggins, left, and Michelle Jordan.

 Lenora Boninfante / Submitted

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Scrapbooking enthusiasts are invited to the Cape May County 4-H Foundation’s two day scrapbooking crop and crafting weekend.

The event 9 a.m. to midnight Saturday, Nov. 2, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, will support the Cape May County 4-H Foundation. It will be at the Lockwood 4-H Youth Center on the 4-H Fairgrounds, 355 Court House-South Dennis Road in Cape May Court House.

Scrapbook enthusiasts may register for one day or all weekend. Registration fees are $50 for Saturday, $40 for Sunday, or both for $80. Registration includes three meals on Saturday, two meals on Sunday, snacks, desserts and drinks.

Participants may set up Friday, Nov. 1, after 5 p.m. and start scrapping at no charge. They must provide their own food and drink that evening. Scrappers are also invited to bring a camper and stay in the 4-H fairgrounds’ dry camping area for an additional $35. Electricity is included, however, please bring your own cord and adapter.

Participants will receive 4 feet of scrapping and crafting space, access to a tool table and a chance at fabulous door prizes. Scrapbooking vendors, a Thirty-One bag consultant, make and takes, and a yard sale table for unwanted scrapbooking treasures will also be available. Bring your own scrapbooking supplies.

All proceeds from the crop will benefit the Cape May County 4-H Foundation. Organizers urge those interested to call now; registration closes Friday, Oct. 25. Payment is required at time of registration. Please call 609-381-2517 or email Kathy at fkrigg@comcast.net for additional information or to register for the event.

To learn more about the 4-H Youth Development Program, call 609-465-5115, ext. 3606 or see 4-H at cmc4h.com.

Load comments