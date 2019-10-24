MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Scrapbooking enthusiasts are invited to the Cape May County 4-H Foundation’s two day scrapbooking crop and crafting weekend.
The event 9 a.m. to midnight Saturday, Nov. 2, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, will support the Cape May County 4-H Foundation. It will be at the Lockwood 4-H Youth Center on the 4-H Fairgrounds, 355 Court House-South Dennis Road in Cape May Court House.
Scrapbook enthusiasts may register for one day or all weekend. Registration fees are $50 for Saturday, $40 for Sunday, or both for $80. Registration includes three meals on Saturday, two meals on Sunday, snacks, desserts and drinks.
Participants may set up Friday, Nov. 1, after 5 p.m. and start scrapping at no charge. They must provide their own food and drink that evening. Scrappers are also invited to bring a camper and stay in the 4-H fairgrounds’ dry camping area for an additional $35. Electricity is included, however, please bring your own cord and adapter.
Participants will receive 4 feet of scrapping and crafting space, access to a tool table and a chance at fabulous door prizes. Scrapbooking vendors, a Thirty-One bag consultant, make and takes, and a yard sale table for unwanted scrapbooking treasures will also be available. Bring your own scrapbooking supplies.
All proceeds from the crop will benefit the Cape May County 4-H Foundation. Organizers urge those interested to call now; registration closes Friday, Oct. 25. Payment is required at time of registration. Please call 609-381-2517 or email Kathy at fkrigg@comcast.net for additional information or to register for the event.
To learn more about the 4-H Youth Development Program, call 609-465-5115, ext. 3606 or see 4-H at cmc4h.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.