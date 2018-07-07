Cape May County’s Elise Heim received one of 25 Outstanding 4-H Presenter Awards on June 9 at the 2018 State Public Presentations at the Cook/Douglass Campus of Rutgers University in New Brunswick.
Elise, of the Shore Blazers 4-H Club, was a Best of Room Winner. Also participating were Andrew Heim, Shore Blazers 4-H Club, and Shea Mayer, Lower Cape May Regional High School 4-H Club, who both received Excellent Ribbons for their presentations.
More than 125 4-H members from throughout the state took part in the event, which offers qualified 4-H members an advanced public speaking experience. To qualify, members must be in eighth grade or high school and have received an excellent rating at their county 4-H Public Speaking Contest. Judging is done by educators, 4-H volunteers, faculty and staff.