Cape May County answers the call for help — Letter to the Editor

We are all relieved and guardedly optimistic about the resumption of pay for the Coast Guard and the other federal workers in our community.
The residents and local businesses of Cape May County should be applauded for taking swift action to support their neighbors who were impacted by the government shutdown. Many citizens and local organizations took the initiative to gather food items and cash donations.
The Jersey Cape Military Spouses Club managed the flow of donated goods to the food pantry.
Crest Savings Bank along with the Cape May County Coast Guard Community Foundation and Morey’s Piers developed an innovative loan program. With a $100,000 pledge of collateral from the Morey Organization, Crest Savings Bank was able to offer a special pay replacement loan program at zero percent interest to provide timely financial assistance to Coast Guard families living and working in Cape May County. In fact, support for this loan program has grown, with additional pledges of collateral offered by Keith Laudeman of the Lobster House, The Washington Inn and Icona Resorts.
Barbara Jean Tanghare
VP, Marketing Director
Crest Savings Bank