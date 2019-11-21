On Thursday, Nov. 14, members of the Cape May County NAACP installed new incoming officers and executive board members. Cape May County’s chapter was out of compliance for years but now they have the members and last month held their elections to be fully compliant with the State Conference.

The oath of office was administered by Richard T. Smith, president of the New Jersey State Conference of the NAACP

Officers installed:

• President Alexander Bland

• Vice President Quanette Vasser-McNeal

• Vice President 2 Christopher L. Hines

• Secretary Wanda Shepard

• Assistant Secretary April Love

• Treasurer Sheryl Cisrow

• Assistant Treasurer Tracy Cardwell

Branch officers received a certificate of honor from Mayor Tim Donohue and the Middle Township Committee.

The NAACP invites anyone to join who supports its mission to “ensure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights of all persons and to eliminate racial hatred and racial discrimination.”

Bland is the first to hold the office since the death of Christina Hatcher, and at 29 is the youngest NAACP branch president in New Jersey. At the installation he stressed the importance of building membership to keep the branch expanding. He also talked about future events such as the annual Martin Luther King Jr. breakfast in January and the Freedom Fund happening March. He also stated how happy he is to have a great team behind him and can’t wait for more people to get on board.

For more information, contact Cape May County NAACP at cmcnaacp@gmail.com

