4-H Fair canceled: The Cape May County 4-H Foundation announced this summer's 2020 4-H Fair has been canceled due to COVID-19 directives. Foundation directors and 4-H staff are working to create socially distanced fair experiences for 4-H youth such as 4-H Fair project judging, horse and livestock contests and the annual livestock market auction, all done virtually, according to a recent news release. A mini fair is being planned for the fall on the 4-H fairgrounds. For up to date information about the 4-H Youth Development Program, visit capemay.njaes.rutgers.edu.

Cape Assist offers counseling services for gambling addiction: Cape Assist partners with the Council on Compulsive Gambling of New Jersey to offer funded treatment to those suffering from gambling problems and their family members. The services will be offered through the Cape Assist Counseling Department. All clinical staff have been trained to provide services. If you or someone you love has a gambling problem and would like counseling services, call 609-522-5960 or visit CapeAssist.org.

'Cheers! Cape May County' program: The Cape May County Chamber has announced the start of its Cheers! Cape May County program to recognize and celebrate local businesses and residents supporting the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Among the first efforts being recognized are the Cape May Maritime Museum for making protective gear for local caregivers, and American Legion Post 331 for donating to the Cape Regional Foundation. The Chamber offers these initiatives a “cheers!” by posting about them on its website and social media pages with the hashtag #cheersCMC and #CMCstrong, and by asking others to join in offering thanks and sharing about these organizations. The full list of initiatives recognized by the campaign can be viewed on the Chamber’s website under “Community.”

Cooperative Extension office closed: All Rutgers Cooperative Extension classes and activities are postponed through May 31, officials announced. The date is tentative and will be updated as additional information is available. Call 609-465-5115, ext. 3601 with questions for Agriculture and Natural Resources, the 4-H Youth Development Program, and Family and Community Health Sciences. 

Also, you can reach us as follows:

Agriculture / Gary Pavlis, pavlis@njaes.rutgers.edu

Home Horticulture Helpline/Agriculture - Jen Sawyer, sawyer@njaes.rutgers.edu

Family & Community Health Sciences / Chris Zellers, zellers@njaes.rutgers.edu

4-H / Linda Horner, linda.horner@co.cape-may.nj.us   

Master Gardeners Helpline - 609-465-5115, ext. 3653

Farm License information https://www.state.nj.us/mvc/vehicles/commfees.htm

Soil Test Kits: https://njaes.rutgers.edu/soil-testing-lab/

Pesticide Manuals are available online through Rutgers https://ce-catalog.rutgers.edu/checkoutsignin.cfm

