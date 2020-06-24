Kid-friendly food drive: Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union has teamed up with other area credit unions to collect donations of kid-friendly food through July 31 to help fill the shelves of the Community Food Bank of NJ Southern Branch. Most needed items are peanut butter and jelly, canned pastas and soups, macaroni and cheese, pasta, cereals, oatmeal, pancake mix, granola bars, fruit cups, pudding cups, snack boxes of raisins and cranberries and juice boxes. Donations can be dropped off at Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union branches located at 1434 New Road in Northfield, 326 E. Jimmie Leeds Road in Galloway Township, and 3301 Route 9 South in the Rio Grande Plaza. For more information, call 888-322-2848.
NAMI Zoom meetings: The National Alliance on Mental Illness announces it’s free monthly educational series. All meetings will be available on Zoom. June 29: Asserting Healthy Boundaries; July 27: services offered by Division of Mental Health and Addiction; Aug. 24: DBT use of Empathizing Exercises with our Loved Ones; Sept. 28: NAMI NJ HIPPA Webinar; Oct. 26: Special needs trusts, Social Security, ABLE accounts; Nov. 23: How to Advocate for your Loved One. For more information and to register, call Abbie Katz at 215-327-7940 or email namiacm.aek@gmail.com.
Cape Assist hosts virtual wellness program for adults: Cape Assist welcomes individuals 51 and older to participate in the next installment of its W.I.S.E. Program, a wellness initiative focusing on older adults. The group setting allows participants to meet like-minded individuals and offer support and encouragement as needed. Sessions are held from 1 to 2 p.m. Mondays on Zoom throughout June and July. The program is free, but spots are limited. Advance registration is required. To register, call Alana at 609-522-5960 or email alana@capeassist.org.
4-H Fair canceled: The Cape May County 4-H Foundation announced this summer's 2020 4-H Fair has been canceled due to COVID-19 directives. Foundation directors and 4-H staff are working to create socially distanced fair experiences for 4-H youth such as 4-H Fair project judging, horse and livestock contests and the annual livestock market auction, all done virtually, according to a recent news release. A mini fair is being planned for the fall on the 4-H fairgrounds. For up to date information about the 4-H Youth Development Program, visit capemay.njaes.rutgers.edu.
Cape Assist offers counseling services for gambling addiction: Cape Assist partners with the Council on Compulsive Gambling of New Jersey to offer funded treatment to those suffering from gambling problems and their family members. The services will be offered through the Cape Assist Counseling Department. All clinical staff have been trained to provide services. If you or someone you love has a gambling problem and would like counseling services, call 609-522-5960 or visit CapeAssist.org.
'Cheers! Cape May County' program: The Cape May County Chamber has announced the start of its Cheers! Cape May County program to recognize and celebrate local businesses and residents supporting the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Among the first efforts being recognized are the Cape May Maritime Museum for making protective gear for local caregivers, and American Legion Post 331 for donating to the Cape Regional Foundation. The Chamber offers these initiatives a “cheers!” by posting about them on its website and social media pages with the hashtag #cheersCMC and #CMCstrong, and by asking others to join in offering thanks and sharing about these organizations. The full list of initiatives recognized by the campaign can be viewed on the Chamber’s website under “Community.”
Cooperative Extension office closed: All Rutgers Cooperative Extension classes and activities are postponed through May 31, officials announced. The date is tentative and will be updated as additional information is available. Call 609-465-5115, ext. 3601 with questions for Agriculture and Natural Resources, the 4-H Youth Development Program, and Family and Community Health Sciences.
Also, you can reach us as follows:
Agriculture / Gary Pavlis, pavlis@njaes.rutgers.edu
Home Horticulture Helpline/Agriculture - Jen Sawyer, sawyer@njaes.rutgers.edu
Family & Community Health Sciences / Chris Zellers, zellers@njaes.rutgers.edu
4-H / Linda Horner, linda.horner@co.cape-may.nj.us
Master Gardeners Helpline - 609-465-5115, ext. 3653
Farm License information https://www.state.nj.us/mvc/vehicles/commfees.htm
Soil Test Kits: https://njaes.rutgers.edu/soil-testing-lab/
Pesticide Manuals are available online through Rutgers https://ce-catalog.rutgers.edu/checkoutsignin.cfm
