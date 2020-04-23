The Cape May County Chamber has announced their Cheers! Cape May County program, which recognizes and celebrates local businesses and residents that are supporting our community during the COVID-19 crisis.
Among the first efforts being recognized are the Cape May Maritime Museum for making protective gear for local caregivers, and American Legion Post 331 for donating to the Cape Regional Foundation. The Chamber offers these initiatives a “cheers!” by posting about them on their website and social media pages with the hashtag #cheersCMC and #CMCstrong, and by asking others to join in offering thanks and sharing about these organizations.
“Even in the midst of this difficult situation, there is so much good going on in our community,” commented Doug Burke, the Chamber’s Chairman. “We applaud our businesses and residents for doing all they can to help.” Burke Motor Group also has been recognized by the program for presenting lunch to Cape Regional Intensive Care Unit.
The full list of initiatives recognized by the Cheers! campaign can be viewed on the Chamber’s website under “Community,” and following the Chamber’s Facebook page is recommended to view ongoing updates. Members of the public may submit or nominate others for the program by logging onto the chamber's website. For help, email brigitta@cmcchamber.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.