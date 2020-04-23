042320_wwl_cheers logo.jpg.png

The Cape May County Chamber has announced their Cheers! Cape May County program, which recognizes and celebrates local businesses and residents that are supporting our community during the COVID-19 crisis.

Among the first efforts being recognized are the Cape May Maritime Museum for making protective gear for local caregivers, and American Legion Post 331 for donating to the Cape Regional Foundation. The Chamber offers these initiatives a “cheers!” by posting about them on their website and social media pages with the hashtag #cheersCMC and #CMCstrong, and by asking others to join in offering thanks and sharing about these organizations.

“Even in the midst of this difficult situation, there is so much good going on in our community,” commented Doug Burke, the Chamber’s Chairman. “We applaud our businesses and residents for doing all they can to help.” Burke Motor Group also has been recognized by the program for presenting lunch to Cape Regional Intensive Care Unit.

The full list of initiatives recognized by the Cheers! campaign can be viewed on the Chamber’s website under “Community,” and following the Chamber’s Facebook page is recommended to view ongoing updates. Members of the public may submit or nominate others for the program by logging onto the chamber's website. For help, email brigitta@cmcchamber.com

