A major honor has been earned by a Cape May County government employee. Eric Watson was recently named the Mechanic of the Year by the New Jersey Council on Special Transportation for his outstanding work ethic, proven track record of outstanding performance and innovation within the para-transit industry. Watson works in Fare Free Transportation.
Watson was chosen from a group of mechanics representing all 21 counties in addition to numerous mechanics from private industry throughout the state. He received his award at the annual Council on Special Transportation Expo in Edison on Tuesday Oct. 8.
“Its amazing to see how many times Cape May County wins these types of honors,” said Freeholder E. Marie Hayes, liaison to Fare Free Transportation. “Eric Watson has represented the county so well and is a real asset to our department.”
Fare Free Transportation department head Dan Mulraney described Watson as the “MacGyver” of Cape May County. Watson is intelligent and always knows what is needed to fix any vehicle. He is said to even make, build and manufacture a tool if he didn’t have the type of tool he needed for the situation.
NJ Transit inspects the county’s vehicles regularly and has said the county has one of the top vehicle maintenance records in the state, and Watson is a big part of that team.
“Every time I talk to residents, they always have such great things to say about our Fare Free buses,” said Hayes. “They are well maintained, and Watson is one of the big reasons why.”
