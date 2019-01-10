Cape May County Freeholder Leonard C. Desiderio is sworn-in for sixth term

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Freeholder Leonard C. Desiderio was sworn in for a sixth term Thursday, Jan. 3.
Desiderio was first elected to the Cape May County Board of Chosen Freeholders in 2002 and currently holds the title of vice director. He will serve a three-year term.
He oversees the public safety, the animal shelter, consumer affairs/weights and measures, the fire marshal, the Department of Law, the medical examiner, the Prosecutor’s Office, the Public Safety Training Center, risk management and safety; and the Sheriff’s Department/Correctional Center.
Desiderio also serves as the mayor of Sea Isle City, having held that position since 1993.
Holding the Bible for Desiderio as he was sworn in was his wife, Carmela, his daughter Carmela, his mother Carmel and father Leonard. Desiderio was sworn in by Judge Michael J. Donohue, JSC.