CAPE MAY — County Freeholder Director Gerald M. Thornton recently visited the building of the future Harriet Tubman Museum in Cape May.
The museum is at the Howell House, on Lafayette Street, and was built around the 1840s. It served as the parsonage to the Macedonia Baptist Church but has been vacant for decades. The group that includes church trustee Lynda Towns, members of the church, and Bob and Zack Mullock is planning a 2020 opening.
Cape May played a vital role in helping the fight against slavery. Tubman worked in Cape May with other abolitionists from 1850–52 to earn money to fund their many trips to bring individuals to freedom.
“The construction of the new Harriet Tubman Museum is something, as the Freeholder Director in Cape May County, I am honored to say we support,” said Thornton. “It is important to remember the vital contribution of African-Americans with regards to the role they played in the history of our county and to ensure that it is preserved for future generations.”
The museum will focus on the journey of slaves across the Delaware Bay to freedom during the 1850s with the use of art and artifacts. The Howell House was in danger of being demolished and was previously one of New Jersey’s "top ten endangered historic structures" according to the group Preservation New Jersey.
“This area has a rich arts and history background,” Thornton said. “The museum will highlight an important aspect of our local history and tell a meaningful story in Cape May County’s history.”