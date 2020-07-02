CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The Cape May County has released its Business Recovery Initiative public information campaign intended to assist local businesses and organizations with communicating best practices around COVID-19 to residents, visitors, and employees. The campaign kicks-off about one month after the county submitted its proposal to Gov. Phil Murphy to safely reopen Cape May County’s businesses, and as outdoor dining, nonessential retail shopping and other industries are now set to commence operations.
Safely Together, a county-wide educational campaign, is designed to reinforce the message that Cape May County is committed to working together to encourage visitors and locals to follow the CDC guidelines to ensure the safety of those living in and visiting Cape May County. The campaign includes digital, print, billboard, social media and broadcast ads that will include messages regarding the importance of social distancing, wearing face coverings and hand sanitizing. Digital downloads are available to all local businesses and organizations for their use and include both competed graphics and industry-specific logos that can be added to existing advertising campaigns.
"The education and communication component of the recovery plan is extremely important as we move forward and open Cape May County for resident and summer visitor enjoyment. The message is simple, creative, and serves as a call to action that we must and should work together for the safety of everyone as we learn to live and function during the time of COVID,” Freeholder Will Morey said.
The work of the Recovery Task force is ongoing, and the volunteer members continue to work with the county toward completion of the full reopening and recovery. The Safely Together marketing campaign is part of the toolbox to engage the community in the educational effort.
“There are several options for businesses, governments and individuals to utilize the messaging and help spread the word. Elements of the campaign are available and downloadable on the Safely Together website. Anyone interested in accessing the various tools can go to the website www.saftelytogethercmc.com,” Freeholder Leonard C. Desiderio said. Visitors to the website will find posters, social media graphics, sticker designs and more available for use.
The Business Recovery Task Force, led by Morey and Desiderio, has been coordinating with state, county and municipal mayors and elected officials to continue the reopening process as quickly and safely as possible. The reopening proposal was first forwarded to the governor in May and is available on the Cape May County website, capemaycountynj.gov. Business owners and the public are encouraged to read the protocols and familiarize themselves with the guidelines as businesses open for the summer season.
