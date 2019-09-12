On Saturday, September 21st from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.,
CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The Cape May County Library is planning its fifth annual Cape Con at the Court House branch.
The library will feature events related to all things pop culture, including comics, video games, table top games, anime, geek culture, and more! Both guests and vendors are encouraged to cosplay as their favorite character and participate in retro games and geek trivia, and figure their way out of the Escape Room.
New to Cape Con, the organizers of the New York Comic Con have donated a pair of four-day passes for New York Comic Con, Oct. 3 to 6. The winner must provide their own transportation and accommodations in NYC. To enter, participants must fill out a raffle ticket at the Cape Con event between 1 and 3:45 p.m. The winner will be chosen at 3:50 p.m. and need not be present.
Cape Con will take place 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Court House branch, 30 Mechanic St.
For more information, see capecon.cmclibrary.org or call 609-463-6350 to contact Cape Con organizers with questions. Cape Con is free to attend and no registration is required.
The Cape May County Library operates branches in Cape May City, Lower Township, Wildwood Crest, Cape May Court House, Stone Harbor, Upper Township, Sea Isle City, and Woodbine. The Library has books, audio books, downloadable eBooks, video games, music, magazines, movies, and a bookmobile service with stops throughout the county every Thursday and Friday. The Library offers free internet, computers, printing, scanning, mobile Wi-Fi hotspots, and more. For more Information: Cape May County Library, 609-463-6356, outreach@cmclibrary.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.