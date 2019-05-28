Cape May County Park and Zoo reserves parking spots for veterans

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — In honor and support of veterans and their service to the country, the Cape May County Park & Zoo has reserved two parking spots close to the zoo entrance for military veterans. The two parking spots were officially opened on Thursday, May 23.
The reserved parking signs read “Military Veteran Parking Only” with an added message that thanks them for their service. The sign post, parking bumpers and stripes are painted purple the color that symbolizes all branches of the military. The color purple used is a combination of Army green, Coast Guard blue, Air Force blue, Marine red, and Navy blue.
“The reserved military parking is a wonderful way to honor those who served our country. I want to point out that this was not a mandate but an idea that came from our associate veterinarian, Dr. Alex Ernst, and completed with pride by our Park Director Ed Runyon and his staff. It is projects such as this that make me proud of our employees at the Cape May County Park and Zoo,” said Freeholder E. Marie Hayes, who oversees the park and zoo.
The Cape May County Zoo is open daily and free to the public. Summer aoo hours are 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The park is open from 7 a.m. to dusk. The Cape May County Park & Zoo are at 707 Route 9 N, Cape May Courthouse, at exit 11 on the Garden State Parkway.
For more information see cmczoo.com.