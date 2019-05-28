You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
The Gazette of Cape May

Cape May County Park and Zoo reserves parking spots for veterans

Zoo veterans park

The Cape May County Park & Zoo has reserved two parking spots close to the zoo entrance for military veterans.

 submitted

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — In honor and support of veterans and their service to the country, the Cape May County Park & Zoo has reserved two parking spots close to the zoo entrance for military veterans. The two parking spots were officially opened on Thursday, May 23.

The reserved parking signs read “Military Veteran Parking Only” with an added message that thanks them for their service. The sign post, parking bumpers and stripes are painted purple the color that symbolizes all branches of the military. The color purple used is a combination of Army green, Coast Guard blue, Air Force blue, Marine red, and Navy blue.

“The reserved military parking is a wonderful way to honor those who served our country. I want to point out that this was not a mandate but an idea that came from our associate veterinarian, Dr. Alex Ernst, and completed with pride by our Park Director Ed Runyon and his staff. It is projects such as this that make me proud of our employees at the Cape May County Park and Zoo,” said Freeholder E. Marie Hayes, who oversees the park and zoo.

The Cape May County Zoo is open daily and free to the public. Summer aoo hours are 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The park is open from 7 a.m. to dusk. The Cape May County Park & Zoo are at 707 Route 9 N, Cape May Courthouse, at exit 11 on the Garden State Parkway.

For more information see cmczoo.com.

Load comments

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

Submit all material to current@shorenewstoday.com.

COMMUNITY NEWS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS

  • Include the complete name of the group, school or other organization; where it’s located and what area it serves; the name and title, if applicable, of the person submitting the information; a person to contact with questions and whether the contact is only for us or for the public as well.
  • Information should be formatted as little as possible, without tabs or tables.
  • Photos should be high-resolution and emailed as an attachment. Include the names of the people in the photos and, if applicable, any relevant titles or relationships. Indicate how to determine who is who, such as “front row, from left.”

TRAVELS WITH …

  • Take a picture when you travel of you or your group with one of our weeklies. Send us the picture with names, hometowns and the name of the place you visited.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

  • Letters must be fewer than 400 words and received by 9 a.m. Monday for publication the same week.

EVENT AND TRIP LISTINGS

  • Information to be included in event or trip listings must be submitted online at pressofac.com/calendar. Scroll down to where it says “Submit an event.” Click on “Go to Form.”
  • You are required to sign in using a username and password. If you have previously made an account, log in using the username and password you created. If you have NOT previously made an account with us, click on “Register Here” (under the Sign In button).
  • Once you have created a username and password, you will be taken to the calendar form. Fill out the form with the relevant information. Please remember that less is best for calendar listings. Note: If you include a website, it must be the full address. For example, http://www.pressofac.com, not pressofac.com.