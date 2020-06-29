The Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office will be holding an important discussion/conversation Wednesday, July 15 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Center in Whitesboro. The topic of conversation is “Police Use of Force.”

As part of New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal’s 21 County/21st Century Community Policing Project, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland will facilitate a discussion with the residents of Cape May County and welcomes ideas and input needed to assist the Attorney General on revisions to the statewide Use of Force Policy.

Topics addressed are in the attached flyer.

