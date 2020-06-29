The Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office will hold a discussion 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 15 at the Martin Luther King Center in Whitesboro. The topic of conversation will be police use of force.
As part of New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal’s 21 County/21st Century Community Policing Project, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland will facilitate a discussion with the residents of Cape May County and will welcome ideas and input to assist the attorney general on revisions to the statewide use of force policy.
Topics to be addressed:
• Tactics designed to subdue a subject, such as chokeholds, neck restraints, strikes to head and face, use of police dogs
• Reporting and training requirements
• Applying force appropriate to subjects' alleged conduct, limiting the use of force when the subject has committed a nonviolent offense
• Duty to intervene when another officer engages in excessive use of force
• Less-than-lethal use of force, such as bean bag shots, rubber bullets, disabling netting
• High-speed car pursuits
• Other proposals that reduce the risk of injury and death to civilians while maintaining the safety of police officers
• Fireing a weapon at a moving vehicle
• Pursuing de-escalation before resorting to deadly force
• Engaging subjects with serious mental illness or substance abuse issues
